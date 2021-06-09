Advertisement
'Vaccinated Vera!' Ottawa's top doctor receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot
Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches received her first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday, June 8. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/VeraEtches)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor has received her first shot.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city of Ottawa community clinic.
"Today it was my turn. I am now #VaccinatedVera!" Etches said on Twitter.
"I was on a waitlist at a local pharmacy, but then I got a booking at one of our community clinics. Thanks to the thousands of people in our community who made this happen."
As of Wednesday, 70 per cent of Ottawa adults aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 598,071 adults 18 and older have received one dose. Another 17,000 Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.