OTTAWA -- Ottawa's top doctor has received her first shot.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city of Ottawa community clinic.

"Today it was my turn. I am now #VaccinatedVera!" Etches said on Twitter.

"I was on a waitlist at a local pharmacy, but then I got a booking at one of our community clinics. Thanks to the thousands of people in our community who made this happen."

So many people, working together, to help us achieve #CommunityImmunity.



We're getting there. We've made amazing progress, but we're not there yet. COVID's still out there, so I'll continue following the guidelines until it's safe to end them.



And yes, that day will come. (2/3) — Dr. Vera Etches (@VeraEtches) June 8, 2021

As of Wednesday, 70 per cent of Ottawa adults aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 598,071 adults 18 and older have received one dose. Another 17,000 Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.