The Hunt Club Road Bridge closed for hours between Riverside and Prince of Wales Sunday after a serious two-car collision. 

Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the Hunt Club Bridge. 

Six people were injured, one of them critically. 

  • 21 years old male, multiple trauma in critical condition.

  • 23 years old male, back and abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition

  • 37 years old female, abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition

  • 51 years old female, abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition

  • 23 years old female, knee injury in stable condition

  • 43 years old female, chest injury in stable condition

The Hunt Club bridge has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. 