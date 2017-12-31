

CTV Ottawa





The Hunt Club Road Bridge closed for hours between Riverside and Prince of Wales Sunday after a serious two-car collision.

Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the Hunt Club Bridge.

Six people were injured, one of them critically.

21 years old male, multiple trauma in critical condition.

23 years old male, back and abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition

37 years old female, abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition

51 years old female, abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition

23 years old female, knee injury in stable condition

43 years old female, chest injury in stable condition

The Hunt Club bridge has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.