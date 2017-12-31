UPDATED: Six people hospitalized after serious south end collision
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 9:41AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 3:39PM EST
The Hunt Club Road Bridge closed for hours between Riverside and Prince of Wales Sunday after a serious two-car collision.
Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the Hunt Club Bridge.
Six people were injured, one of them critically.
-
21 years old male, multiple trauma in critical condition.
-
23 years old male, back and abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition
-
37 years old female, abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition
-
51 years old female, abdominal trauma in serious but stable condition
-
23 years old female, knee injury in stable condition
-
43 years old female, chest injury in stable condition
The Hunt Club bridge has since re-opened.
The investigation is ongoing.