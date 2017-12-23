

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal police-involved shooting at an Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Morrisburg.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a man entered the station at 6 Fifth Street West around noon Saturday. Once inside there was some kind of interaction between the man and an officer before the officer discharged a firearm. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is called to investigate any death, serious injury, or sexual assault involing a police officer. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact them.