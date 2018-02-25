UPDATE: Provincial police watchdog investigating fatal police-involved shooting near Wellington West
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 8:16PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 9:58PM EST
The province's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting that's left one person dead near Wellington West Sunday night.
Ottawa Police would not confirm any further details, saying the investigation was now in the hands of the Special Investigation's Unit (SIU).
More to come.
Witness says she heard four loud shots around 7:30, followed by the sound of a man screaming at the top of his lungs. @ctvottawa— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) February 26, 2018
Another witness says he heard four loud bangs, a pause and then four more. Loud arguing could be heard overtop of their TV @ctvottawa— Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) February 26, 2018