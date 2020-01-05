OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Ottawa Police confirm a serious crash on March Road early Sunday morning was a fatal one.

Police tweeted out that a single vehicle collision took place at March Road and Herzberg Road just before 6 a.m. The exact time of the collision was not disclosed.

Family and close friends are identifying the victim as Yolanda Wallace. She was a mother of two who worked at OC Transpo.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the collision unit.

The stretch of roadway between Teron Road and Campeau Drive is now open to traffic after being closed for several hours for the investigation.