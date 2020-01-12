TORONTO -- UPDATE

Ontario Power Generation says in a tweet that the emergency alert sent out by the provincial government was sent out in error.

OPG says there is no danger to the public or the environment.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

An emergency alert issued by the Ontario government says an incident has been reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

The alert applies to those within 10 kilometres of the nuclear station.

The alert says there has been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.

It also says that emergency staff are responding to the situation.

People living near the plant do not need to take protective actions but are asked to stay tuned to the media for further information.

