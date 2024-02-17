Update on Rideau Canal Skateway expected this evening

The National Capital Commission is asking skaters to stay tuned for an update on ice conditions on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The world's largest skating rink has been closed since late January after a very brief opening. Warm weather and rain weakened the ice and kept the popular attraction closed for the first two weekends of Winterlude.

A recent cold snap has given fans and the NCC some hope that the Skateway could open for the final weekend of the winter celebration.

"After last night’s snowfall, crews flooded the Skateway this morning to thicken the ice," the NCC said on social media Friday.

"We expect the water to continue to freeze overnight and will assess the ice tomorrow to determine whether we have sufficient thickness and quality."

The Skateway remained closed Saturday morning, but the NCC teased that an announcement is coming.

"Our team's work from the last few days has allowed the ice to continue to thicken," it said. "Crews will be flooding the Skateway today to improve the quality of the ice surface, to safely welcome skaters."

Stay tuned for an update at 6 pm! pic.twitter.com/nYucPlmzVa — Rideau Canal Skateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 17, 2024

The NCC said it would share an update at 6 p.m.

There have been just four skating days on a 1.9-kilometre section of the canal so far this year. It comes after the Skateway failed to open at all in 2023.

The NCC says it usually needs between 10 to 14 days of consecutive cold weather between -10 C to -20 C before opening the Skateway. While high temperatures have been between -5 C and -2 C the last few days, the lows have been around -13 C to -10 C. February has also been relatively free of precipitation, with only 1.4 mm of rain on Feb. 9 and 9.8 cm of snow on Feb. 14.

Winterlude continues through Family Day Monday.