OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Ottawa Police say they have wrapped up their investigation on March Road following a serious crash this morning.

The stretch of roadway between Teron Road and Campeau Drive is now open to traffic again.

----------

Ottawa Police say they are on the scene of a serious crash in Kanata this morning.

Police tweeted out that a single vehicle collision took place at March Road and Herzberg Road.

March Road is currently closed between Teron Road and Campeau Drive as police investigate.

A reopening time for the road is currently unknown. Police say they expect the road to be closed for at least several more hours.