UPDATE: March Road reopens after serious crash
NewsTalk 580 CFRA Published Sunday, January 5, 2020 8:21AM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 1:36PM EST
OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Ottawa Police say they have wrapped up their investigation on March Road following a serious crash this morning.
The stretch of roadway between Teron Road and Campeau Drive is now open to traffic again.
----------
Ottawa Police say they are on the scene of a serious crash in Kanata this morning.
Police tweeted out that a single vehicle collision took place at March Road and Herzberg Road.
March Road is currently closed between Teron Road and Campeau Drive as police investigate.
A reopening time for the road is currently unknown. Police say they expect the road to be closed for at least several more hours.