

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





The OPP in Carleton Place re-opened a section of Highway 15 that was closed just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say one person suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision. The closure was between Highway 7 and 10th Line in Beckwith. Paramedics treated the person on scene. The roadway was closed for just over one hour..

.