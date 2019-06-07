

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





UPDATE, 5:30 a.m. Saturday:

Ottawa Police confirm early Saturday, the male shooting victim succumbed to his injuries overnight.

Officers say they still do not have any suspects in custody.

Access to some areas of the Byward Market will be restricted Saturday as police continue to investigate.

The @OttawaPolice continue their investigation into last nights' shooting in #BywardMarket. Access to some businesses will be restricted until the scene is processed. We will provide updates via this handle. @OttawaMarkets @MathieuFleury #ottnews #otttraffic @ByWardMarketBIA — F DAoust(@OPSDAoust) June 8, 2019

Police confirm shots were fired in the Byward Market Friday night.

Police later confirm, one man was hit, and transported to hospital in critical condition.

A large police presence as well as an ambulance blocked off Byward between George and York between the hours of 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Police saying only the investigation is ongoing. Allegedly 3-5 shots were fired, with witnesses saying they heard two shots.

The Market was packed with people, many out to watch the Toronto Raptors game.

More to come as information becomes available.