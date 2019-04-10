

Dylan Dyson, Newstalk 580 CFRA





With the weather warming and the snow melting away, that means construction season is not far away.

The MTO is set to continue the expansion project of Highway 417 between Island Park and Maitland Avenue this spring.

Here are some upcoming closures to be mindful of as the work restarts:

The Carling Westbound Off-Ramp will be closed for a period of 4 weeks on April 22.

The Maitland Westbound Off-Ramp will be closed for a period of 2 weeks on May 16.

The Maitland Eastbound On-Ramp will be closed for a period of 2 weeks on May 16.

The Highway 417 will be fully closed for a period of 17 hours on the weekend of August 10. This closure is required to facilitate the rehabilitations od the Merivale Road structure. An approved City detour will be in place for the duration of this closure.

The Carling Eastbound On-Ramp will be closed for a period of 7 weeks on August 15.

Kitchissippi Ward Councillor Jeff Leiper posted the closure dates on has ward website. The MTO will provide updates and firm dates as the work progresses.