Up to 10 cm of snow expected as 'light' snow falls more than expected

Up to 10 cm of snow could blanket the ground by the end of the day as a "light" snow forecast became more significant than first predicted.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for light snow starting this afternoon with a high of -3 C and a wind chill around -7. About 2 to 4 cm of snow was forecast.

But in a winter weather travel advisory published Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada said the city had already seen 5 cm by 1:30 p.m. and another 5 cm was on the way.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the advisory said.

The snowy conditions are affecting traffic across the region. Two people were involved in a crash on Highway 417 Sunday afternoon, one of whom was trapped in their vehicle. Fortunately, neither one was seriously hurt.

Ottawa has seen just 0.4 cm of snow so far in December. Last year at this time there was 8 cm of snow on the ground.

Snow should taper off by the evening but there will be a small chance of a few more flurries overnight. The low is -9 C.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of -3 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking sunny with a high of -1 C.

Clouds return to end out the work week with a chance of snow in the outlook for Friday.