OTTAWA -- Get ready for a whipsaw week weather-wise in Ottawa, with milder temperatures giving way to a brief cooldown.

On Monday, things will start with a high of 4 C, including a small chance of flurries in the morning. Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.

Monday night the low will drop to -3 C, with a wind chill of -7 overnight.

Tuesday will be significantly warmer, with sunny conditions and a high of 16 C.

Wednesday things will drop back down to 7 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers that day. That might change to flurries at night as things cool down.

On Thursday, expect flurries with a high of just 1 C, well below seasonal norms. The low that night will drop all the way to -12 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 5 C, before double-digit temperatures return on the weekend.