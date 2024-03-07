uOttawa students protest at RBC's campus branch to demand an end to funding fossil fuel projects

Students from the University of Ottawa joined 13 other universities across Canada to protest at RBC’s presence on campus, calling on the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects, that they say, “violate Indigenous rights."

While the students stage a sit-in in the RBC OnCampus branch at uOttawa, they want the bank to divest from fossil fuels, respect Indigenous rights and stop funding weapons used by the Israeli army, said Climate Justice Climatique (CJC) University of Ottawa in a news release on Wednesday.

“RBC has spent more than $270 billion financing fossil fuels since 2016, including funding the Coastal Gaslink pipeline which violates the sovereignty of the unceded territory of the Wet’suwet’en nation. RBC is also invested in Palantir, an Israeli surveillance company used in the West Bank,” read the release.

The release reads that RBC’s presence on campus goes against students’ values.

“RBC is profiting off colonialism, continuously funding the Coastal Gaslink pipeline without Wet'suwet'en consent. They say they care about our futures, but they are the biggest funder of fossil fuels in Canada. It’s simply insulting. They should either divest from fossil fuels and Palantir, or leave our campus,” alleges CJC’s spokesperson Alexandra Stratas.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to RBC and uOttawa for comments.