OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa has settled a class action lawsuit involving the university and some of its former men’s hockey players.

The Ontario Superior Court approved the settlement last Friday for the lawsuit that stemmed from the university’s decision in 2014 to suspend the men’s hockey program following allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement, the university says “the University of Ottawa entered into the settlement with members of this class action suit because it believes it is in the best interest of both parties, particularly concerning the costs involved for both sides.”

“The settlement is not an admission of liability by the university.”

The University of Ottawa did not release terms of the settlement.

Members of the 2013-14 Gee-Gees men’s hockey team launched a class action lawsuit in 2015 against the school for damages they suffered during an investigation into sexual assault allegations.

The statement of claim filed in 2015 said the players were seeking $4 million in general damages and $2 million in punitive, exemplary and aggravated damages.

The University of Ottawa suspended the hockey program in March 2014 after allegations of sexual assault. In June 2018, two players were found not guilty of sexual assault in connection to the incident in Thunder Bay.