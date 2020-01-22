OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa has launched a new scholarship fund to honour the memory of three students killed in the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran.

Students Mehraban Badiei Ardestani, Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani and Alma Oladi were killed while returning to Ottawa from Iran after visiting their families over the holidays.

In a statement, uOttawa President and Vice-Chancellor Jacques Fremont said “the creation of this scholarship is our way not only to commemorate them, but also to support students as they pursue their education.”

The new Iranian Students memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to Iranian students at the University of Ottawa who demonstrate financial need. Scholarships will be available to both undergraduate and graduate students.

All donations up to a maximum of $100,000 will be matched by the university.