

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have charged a Chelsea man with voyeurism and sexual assault, after investigating a complaint connected with a medical practice.

Police say a woman in her 20s told police earlier this week that she had reason to believe she was being filmed without her consent during a medical exam at the University of Ottawa Health Services Clinic at 316 Rideau Street.

Police have now charged 56-year-old Vincent Nadon, of Chelsea, with one count of voyeurism and one count of sexual assault.

A Dr. Vincent Nadon is listed among health providers at the 316 Rideau Street clinic.

CTV News has reached out to the University of Ottawa for comment.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.