

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A recent graduate of the University of Ottawa has been identified as one of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Stephanie Lacroix grew up in Timmins, and graduated from the University of Ottawa in 2015 with an honors degree in international development and globalization.

In a statement, the University of Ottawa says “our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Stephanie Lacroix.”

Lacroix was the 2015 valedictorian and former residence coordinator on campus.

Lacroix’s uncle posted a note on Facebook, saying “my beautiful niece Stephanie, a young beautiful servant leader, employed by the United Nations and living her dream of helping people after completing her degree in International Studies, perished on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302.”

Gilles Lamarche added “you are loved and will always be. You leave an exceptional legacy of love and service, and will be missed by thousands. You left your mark without a doubt and made a big difference.”