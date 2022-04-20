UOttawa extends mandatory mask policy to May 31

Masks will continue to be mandatory on campus at the University of Ottawa until the end of May.

After initially planning to lift the mandatory mask requirements on campus at the end of the winter term, the downtown Ottawa university says it's extending its mandatory mask requirements until May 31.

"The University of Ottawa continues to monitor the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to seek advice on how best to protect the health and safety of our community," uOttawa said in a statement.

"Available data in Ontario indicates that the number of cases continues to rise. To ensure the safety of those on campus, we have decided to extend our current mandatory masking policy until the end of May, at which time we will reassess."

The mandatory vaccination requirements for students, staff and faculty will expire at the end of the winter term; however, the university continues to "strongly encourage" the university community to get fully vaccinated and to get booster doses.

Carleton University announced last week that its mandatory mask requirements will be extended until further notice.