OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa and Algonquin College are telling students who live in Residence to move out by Sunday to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a message on its website, uOttawa says "we are now requiring all students currently living in uOttawa residences to fully vacate their rooms as soon as possible, and no later than Sunday, March 22 at 4pm."

The request does not apply to international students or those with exceptional circumstances, the university said.

"This difficult and drastic decision has not been taken lightly, but we deem it an appropriate response to the public health emergency caused by the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus," said Jill Scott, Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs. "It is another critical step in our necessary efforts to employ social distancing to flatten the infection curve and reduce the impact of the virus."

Students who are unable to move out are asked to contact the university.

A similar message from Algonquin College President Claude Brulé:

"In order to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are requesting students who are able to move out of Residence to do so by the end of the day on Sunday, March 22," Brulé said.

The Ottawa campus will remain open for students who cannot move out.

"The Ottawa Campus will be refunding residence fees on a pro-rated basis for students who voluntarily choose to move out of residences by Sunday, March 22," Burlé said. "Remaining meal-plan balances will be refunded. Students who have already moved out will also benefit from this refund."

As of Wednesday morning, there was no directive from Carleton University for students to vacate residence.

Classes at uOttawa and Carleton resume Wednesday and will be online. Algonquin College's semester will resume online Monday.