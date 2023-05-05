Unsupervised section of Westboro beach to open for swimmers this summer

A section of Westboro beach will be open for swimming this summer while construction continues at the beach along the Ottawa River, but there will be no lifeguards on duty.

The popular beach in Ottawa's west end was completely closed last summer as the National Capital Commission redevelops the land to create a more "vibrant, active space."

On Friday, the NCC announced an unsupervised section of Westboro beach will be open to the public this summer.

"Swimming is at your own risk," the NCC said on Twitter.

"No lifeguards will be on duty and no water testing will be done this summer."

Access to the open section of Westboro beach will be via the Lanark underpass and parking is available at the corner of Lanark and Kirchoffer Avenue.

"We recognize the importance of this popular area for visitors, surrounding communities, and beachgoers and adjusted the beach offering for summer 2023," the NCC said.

The construction at Westboro beach includes a year-round Park Pavilion, a renovated lifeguard space and rehabilitating the existing Strutt pavilions with washrooms/change rooms to meet accessibility standards. There will also be improvements to the park landscaping and safety improvements along the multi-use pathway, while the parking lot will be moved to the south side of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.