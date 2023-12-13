Unseasonably high temperatures coming to Ottawa this weekend
A streak of unseasonably high temperatures are on their way for Ottawa starting Friday and into the weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies with a high of plus 8 C. This is about 11 degrees higher than the seasonal average, which sit at around minus 3.3 C.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The mild conditions will continue into the weekend with a high of plus 5 C on Saturday and a high of plus 2 C of Sunday.
More seasonal conditions will return Monday and Tuesday as temperatures will remain around the freezing point.
The highest temperature recorded on Dec. 15 was plus 9.7 C, recorded on that day in 2006.
Environment Canada has predicted that El Niño conditions will bring milder temperatures to the Capital leading up to the holiday season, with a wintry pattern possibly developing around the holidays. El Niño brings unusual conditions across the region and the country.
The last El Niño year in Canada was in 2015-2016, which was a milder winter with slightly above normal precipitation.
Less snow is expected in southern Ontario and southern Quebec leading up to the holidays, but a small deviation in the storm track could mean a more active weather pattern.
Today will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be minus 1 C with wind chill near minus 11 C.
Tomorrow will be sunny with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. The high will be minus 0 C with wind chill near minus 18 C in the morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OC Transpo's winter bus schedule starts Christmas Eve
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ambush kills 7 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
U.S. House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
The U.S. House is pushing toward a vote Wednesday to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as Republicans rally behind the charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
Historic move: Delegates at UN climate talks agree to 'transition away' from planet-warming fossil fuels
Nearly 200 countries agreed Wednesday to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels -- the first time they've made that crucial pledge in decades of UN climate talks though many warned the deal still had significant shortcomings.
AI-generated hoaxes pose a 'persistent threat' to public safety: intel analysis
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
'It's fantastic and it's so helpful': HRM designates more surplus lands for affordable housing
Halifax took more small steps toward affordable housing projects Tuesday, designating a number of parcels of surplus land as suitable for new builds.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeling on man's neck during arrest; police deny claim
Video has emerged showing what appears to be a Toronto police officer kneeling on the neck of a protester pinned on the ground during an arrest downtown last Sunday.
-
'Unexplainable': Toronto apartment residents upset following death of 3-year-old boy
Residents of a Toronto apartment complex are reeling over the death of a three-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted and then later brought to their building by his caregiver, who has been charged with second-degree murder.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close this weekend... again
Drivers hoping to get on or off the western tip of the Island of Montreal will have to avoid the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge again this weekend as it will be completely closed.
-
Don't forget to get vaccinated against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV: Quebec pharmacists
Quebec pharmacists are reminding people eligible for vaccination to consider doing so amid a rise in cases of respiratory viruses and overflowing hospital emergency rooms.
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
London
-
'Disrespectful and patently untrue': City Manager blasts comment by Coun. Stevenson
About five hours into Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, debate turned to the frequency of staff reports meant to update council about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
-
Huron OPP investigate fatal collision
Huron OPP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision.
-
Taxpayers being asked to cover $174M cost overrun for BRT project
It’s one of the most loved and loathed projects the City of London has ever undertaken — and now the bus rapid transit (BRT) project is about to become even more controversial.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through government-run retail stores.
-
'Living wage should be the minimum wage': Report reveals Manitobans need more to make ends meet
To keep up with the high costs of living, Manitobans will need to make more money, according to new data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
-
Awareness of residential school harms has increased, but more reconciliation work needed: report
A new report measuring Canada's progress towards reconciliation shows that while awareness of the harms caused by residential schools has increased, more work is needed.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel will be presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
Calgary
-
Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
Saskatoon
-
Martensville Fire Department seeks tips on two major suspicious fires
Firefighters in Martensville battled two major fires overnight and into Tuesday morning using reinforcement from nearby towns to help.
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. Ministry of Highways says it blamed the wrong company for vehicle damage claim
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways issued an apology on Tuesday after identifying the wrong contractor to a woman seeking compensation for damages to her car from unmarked highway construction.
Edmonton
-
Officials defend 20-month process to get 50 new officers on Edmonton transit, downtown
The provincial government is making good on an election promise to pay for 50 new police officers to patrol "high-crime areas" in Edmonton, while defending the time it's taking to get those boots on the ground.
-
Edmonton police warn of 'violent sexual offender' following release
Police in Edmonton issued a public warning Tuesday afternoon about Laverne Waskahat, who they say is at "risk of committing a sexual offence against a child."
-
Wetaskiwin city council stalls homeless shelter project
Wetaskiwin's city council has delayed construction of a permanent homeless shelter after learning of the potential for a new provincial addictions treatment centre in the area.
Vancouver
-
Man being investigated in connection to B.C. suicide facing 14 murder charges in Ontario
A Langley woman is feeling new hope as she waits for justice in the death of her son.
-
'We love her. We miss her': Brother of slain Burnaby teen speaks out
Nearly six and a half years after his 13-year-old sister was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, a B.C. man is speaking out, remembering the teen girl and bashing the lawyers defending the man convicted of killing her.
-
Crew of marine scientists to row across the Atlantic for ocean conservation
A crew of four marine scientists are about to embark on the journey a lifetime—rowing across the Atlantic—all in the name of ocean conservation.
Regina
-
Serious crash closes Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle
RCMP closed Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle on Tuesday evening after a serious collision.
-
Regina luxury countertop firm's closure costs customers thousands
Several customers of Regina business, Luxury Granite, Quartz & Marble have been left with unfilled orders after the store closed at the end of November.
-
Regina city council begins deliberations on 2024 budget
Regina's city council will begin deliberating its annual budget on Wednesday – with police funding at the top of the docket.