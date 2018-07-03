A massive fire destroyed the SPCA of Western Quebec building in Gatineau at 659 Auguste Mondoux late Monday night.

Gatineau fire crews were first called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m.

They say the blaze caused the building to collapse, forcing firefighters to evacuate the shelter.

Crews managed to rescue 12 dogs, but they say an unknown additional number of animals died in the fire.

No human injuries were reported.

CFRA listeners called in to report seeing the flames from across the river, as far back as Carling Ave.

The fire caused more than $580,000 in damage.