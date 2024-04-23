University of Ottawa planning to build new medical research facility

The University of Ottawa is proposing to build a new six-storey state-of-the-art medical research facility located at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

A site plan control application has been filed this week to build the Advanced Medical Research Centre on Smyth Road, as an addition to the existing Roger Guindon Hall, which is currently owned and operated by uOttawa.

The proposed new centre would be built on the existing surface parking lot, and the 13,726 sq. m. space would include areas for the Innovation Hub and Labs, and a mechanical penthouse on the roof.

According to the University of Ottawa's website, the proposed Advanced Medical Research Centre will "address the urgent need for new research and innovation infrastructure, training programs to support talent pipelines, knowledge translation, and development of new start-up companies."

The Advanced Medical Research Centre will house the Ottawa Health Innovation Hub, which the university says will help recruit and retain top researchers and entrepreneurs.

"The project aims to bolster the University of Ottawa's standing in the medical research community, providing expanded and cutting edge facilities," a report for the city says.

In a video on its website, University of Ottawa officials say the Advanced Medical Research Centre will have an economic impact of $1 billion by 2031 and support over 1,000 researchers. The Hub will support francophone and Indigenous culture, as well as women's health innovation entrepreneurship programing.

The building is expected to open in 2025.

The public is invited to provide comments to the city of Ottawa until May 13.