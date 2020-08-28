OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be open on the campus of the University of Ottawa this fall for students, faculty and staff.

The University of Ottawa has announced it will be the first Ontario university to open its own COVID-19 Assessment Centre dedicated to its on-campus community.

Approximately 5,000 students, researchers and a small number of faculty members and staff will return to campus in September for the Fall semester.

“Having an on-campus testing facility will support people working and learning on campus and will ensure they have all the tools and resources they need to stay safe,” said University of Ottawa President Jacques Fremont.

“Once the centre is up and running at full capacity, the hope is that the uOttawa Assessment Centre will also help lighten the load carried by other testing facilities in Ottawa.”

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the University of Ottawa will only be open to students, staff and faculty members at the university until further notice. It will open in early September and be open for six months.

The Assessment Centre will be open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The uOttawa COVID-19 Assessment Centre is a collaboration with the Ottawa Hospital and Ottawa Public Health.

Students, staff and faculty will be required to book an appointment online in advance.