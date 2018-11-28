

University of Ottawa law students are demanding that their convocation ceremony next summer be moved, saying they will be unable to attend if it isn't rescheduled.

At a standing-room-only meeting on Wednesday on campus, third-year law students - some nearing tears - expressed their concerns to law school dean Adam Dodek.

The law school's convocation ceremonies are currenly scheduled for June 16, 2019, two days before the Ontario bar exam.

As a result, students say they will be studying and unable to make their convocation.

Dodek said he understood the students' concerns and is going to discuss possibilities with the university registrar.

- With files from CTV's Leah Larocque