OTTAWA -- Ottawa is the centre of the Canadian basketball world this week.

The men’s and women’s university basketball championship tips-off today at TD Place. The eight best men’s and women’s university basketball teams from across Canada will compete for the national championship over the next four days.

This is the first time that U Sports has held both the men’s and women’s basketball championships in the same city. The events are being co-hosted by the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

“We wanted to make it unique and different when we came together as partners,” said Sue Hylland, Direct of Sports Services at the University of Ottawa.

“We knew had a good rivalry series, we compete well together and it’s been successful. We have institutions that back our programs, and we have successful programs.”

This is the sixth time that Ottawa has hosted the men’s national championship. This is the first year the women’s championship tournament has been held in the capital.

Ravens the top seed

The Carleton Ravens men’s basketball team enters the tournament as the top seed. The Ravens are making their 18th appearance in the nationals since 2003, winning 14 titles.

The University of Ottawa men’s basketball team is the 7th seed in the tournament. The Gee-Gees have never won the national title.

The Saskatchewan Huskies are the top seed in the woman’s championship. The Carleton Ravens are the eighth seed.

Tournament schedule

U Sports Women’s Basketball schedule

Quarter-finals Thursday at TD Place

1 p.m. UPEI vs. Ryerson

3 pm Calgary vs. Brock

6 pm Alberta vs. Laval

8 pm Carleton vs. Saskatchewan

Semi-finals Saturday at TD Place

1 p.m. Semi-final #1

3 p.m. Semi-final #2

Championship Game – Sunday at TD Place

5 p.m.

U Sports Men’s Basketball schedule

Quarter-finals Friday at TD Place

1 p.m. Alberta vs. Western

3 p.m. Carleton vs. Calgary

6 p.m. UBC vs. Bishop’s

8 p.m. Dalhousie vs. Ottawa

Semi-finals Saturday at TD Place

6 p.m. Semi-final #1

8 p.m. Semi-final #2

Championship Game – Sunday at TD Place