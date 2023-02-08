United Way of Leeds and Grenville raffling off car to support local food banks
The largest fundraiser in the history of the United Way of Leeds and Grenville is underway, with one lucky winner set to drive off in a new set of wheels.
The non-profit has teamed up with Brockville Hyundai once again to raffle off a brand new 2023 Hyundai Venue SUV, with all proceeds going towards the Brockville and Area Food Bank and other food-related programs in the region.
"This is our largest fundraiser that we've ever done and we're so thrilled that Brockville Hyundai and Hyundai Canada are participating in this," said Trish Buote, Executive Director at United Way of Leeds and Grenville.
"The need right now is so big from a food insecurity perspective. People are hungry out there, and during COVID there were hungry people, but there were also supports from the government and other areas," Buote said. "But now we're finding coming out of COVID or learning to live with COVID, people are hungry and they are looking for that meal."
"They can't even start their day if they don't have something in your stomach to actually help them think and progress and move up in life, so this car raffle is going to support local food banks and food area programs and things like that so that we can actually feed people who are hungry," she added.
An anonymous donor has also stepped up to match ticket sales according to Buote, which could see proceeds net $250,000.
"For the United Way it will raise $130,000 if we can actually maximize the ticket sales and then we have a match from a generous donor in the community up to $100,000," Buote said. "That's going to help people who are hungry, who are trying to get out of poverty, who just really need a leg up."
Hyundai Canada CEO & President Don Romano was also in Brockville on Wednesday to discuss the importance of the raffle.
"It's critical, because theses are tough times right now, and I don't care what anybody says, it's up to the businesses to come together in their communities and support the people in their communities and the food bank is essential," Romano said.
"This family operation here, they never waiver from doing the right thing, and we're giving away the Venue and over the holidays we're giving away Santa's workshop. We're always doing raffles and all that money is going to a good cause," he added.
Tickets cost $50 and only 2,600 are available. They are on sale until March 6, and a winner will be drawn March 17.
"We have a lot of family-owned operations and these dealers come together always at the right time, raising funds, supporting their communities," Romano said. "It's about more than selling cars and about the business, it's about being part of a community and I think it's just essential."
"Dane Fellows and his team are amazing for us and they are helping change the trajectory of people in this community," Buote added. "You think of a small town like Brockville, and Brockville Hyundai is actually changing lives and that's amazing."
Tickets can be purchased at Brockville Hyundai, or by calling the United Way of Leeds and Grenville at 613-342-8889.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain could be on the way this week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
NEW | 'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Labour shortages could push up wages, 'reignite inflation' in long run, report warns
Protracted labour shortages in Canada could fuel more rapid wage growth and inflation over time, potentially prompting the need for higher interest rates long-term, a new RBC Economics report released Wednesday said.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
Killer whale mothers take care of their sons much longer than their daughters. This could be why
The sacrifices female killer whales make for their sons well after they are weaned is negatively affecting their reproductive health, according to new scientific research.
Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000
With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville
The man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home last weekend were married, police say.
-
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
'Don't keep me in limbo': Ontario woman waiting for family's visitor visa over a year later
It’s been over a year since Faith Emenike filled out an application in hopes that her family would be able to visit her in Canada as she gave birth to her first child—but all she’s heard is radio silence.
Montreal
-
2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
opinion
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
Northern Ontario
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
North Bay police warn of bear sighting near school
Spring is more than five weeks away, but some bears are already coming out of hibernation after one was spotted near a North Bay high school.
-
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
London
-
Fears 183-year-old Lake Erie lighthouse could topple as high winds approach
The Port Burwell Lighthouse has guided sailors through storms and tourists through its door for almost two centuries.
-
Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious
London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.
-
20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP
A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Federal money put up for study of Manitoba landfill search for women's remains
The federal government is putting up $500,000 for a feasibility study into a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women at a Winnipeg-area landfill.
-
Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave
Team Lawes vice Selena Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave.
Kitchener
-
Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
Nine people injured in Perth County crash
Nine people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
The F Word tackles the final frontier: being fat
Space might be the final frontier if you're Jeff Bezos and the rest of those billionaire bros, but down here on earth, the final frontier is being fat.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
'I lost all my friends': Saskatoon couple coping with loss of family and friends in Turkiye
A Saskatoon couple is left feeling powerless to help their family and friends dig out of the rubble following the two major earthquakes in Turkiye on Monday.
-
Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails
Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.
Edmonton
-
'Callous,' Alberta SPCA calls abandoning of kittens in St. Albert ditch
Animal welfare advocates are urging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets after two kittens were found abandoned in a child's backpack in the St. Albert area last week.
-
Alberta NDP pledges to 'urgently' build new hospital in south Edmonton
Edmonton desperately needs more health-care beds, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Wednesday while promising to spend at least $1.8 billion to build a new hospital in south Edmonton if she becomes premier again.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
Vancouver
-
Construction begins soon on Vancouver's Granville Bridge upgrade. Here's what to expect.
Crews are scheduled to begin upgrade work on Vancouver's Granville Bridge next week, but officials are promising the impacts on traffic will be minimal.
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
-
Vehicle fire in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
Police are investigating after a burnt out vehicle was discovered in Burnaby Tuesday night.
Regina
-
'Why would I hurt my own son?': Court hears recording of Catlin Goodwill's interview with police
It was a tearful start to the third day of Catlin Goodwill's manslaughter trial.
-
'End of life': Structural concerns force Holy Rosary School to close
Holy Rosary Community School will be closing its doors due to structural concerns.
-
Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency
As of Feb. 1, the chance of snow melt flooding in Saskatchewan is low, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).