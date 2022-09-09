United Way KFL&A announces $3.8M fall campaign goal

The United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington has announced its annual fundraising goal, and it’s a record breaking number.

The charity aims to raise $3.8 million during its annual fall fundraising campaign.

The “Local Love” campaign was revealed at its annual kick off breakfast at St. Lawrence College’s Kingston campus, which was held in person for the first time since 2019.

The money raised will go towards supporting local charities and organizations during the year, which support the cities most vulnerable.

Bhavana Varma, the executive director, says the inflation has affected many people and the United Way is seeing an increase in demand for help.

“Even this last year we were really pushed to support the need,” she says. “There were so many new programs and so many existing programs that needed support.”

She says the number of people who need help is rising.

“Agencies are struggling but what we’re also seeing are people who were barely making ends meet are struggling to do that, just with the cost of food or gas. It’s becoming harder and harder. So we’re seeing people accessing programs that they never would before.”

Jane Lapointe, 2022 United Way Campaign Chair says the campaign goal is an increase of $200,000 over last year’s goal and is based the growing needs in the community during challenging times.

“We know that the cost of living is going up and that’s impacting everybody but what we’re hearing is it’s really impacting those who have the least resources the most,” Lapointe said. “We know that food insecurity is on the increase, we’re hearing of more demands about people that need food, and we’re also hearing about the need for housing. That it’s very difficult for families to get housing that’s affordable.”

Helen Mabberly is with the Kingston Community Health Centre, who receives funding for their seniors food box program through the United Way.

The food box program, which started during the pandemic, hands out boxes filled with fresh fruits and vegetables for seniors.

Mabberly says the United Way hitting their target is important for programs like this to survive.

“It’s critical,” she explains “If the United Way hits their dollars then they’re able to support us. So when people give people they’re supporting us and their supporting all of the other agencies in the community.”

She says through different groups the United Way helped hand out more than 200,000 meals in the region last year.

“It’s a lot of meals, and it’s desperately needed in the community.”

Varma says the energy behind the kick off event has created a positive start to the campaign, which is the first in-person event since 2019.

“Very excited, very thrilled to be in person,” she says. “To have all these volunteers, and it’s great to start the day with this kind of motivation and excitement.”

The 12-week campaign wraps up Nov. 24.