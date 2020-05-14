OTTAWA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic enters a third month, the United Way East Ontario and its partners are strengthening support for vulnerable seniors in the community.

Senior-serving agencies across eastern Ontario continue to provide wellness checks, basic needs, social programming and more for residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, and their efforts are already being praised.

One of the United Way Ottawa’s partners is Rural Ottawa South Support Services, which has been delivering food hampers and meal kits to seniors who live alone in secluded areas south of Ottawa.

“I have to say I’m overwhelmed with the delivery of food,” one caller told the Rural Ottawa South Support Services.

“I can’t thank you enough.... I’m so grateful.”

Linda called the Rural Ottawa South Support Services to say a delivery of food this week “lifted my spirits. I’m so grateful and there’s not enough words to say thank you. I appreciate it, and I’m glad you’re helping so many people.”

The United Way East Ontario announced Thursday that 14 programs, delivered through senior-serving agencies across eastern Ontario, will provide basic needs for Indigenous seniors, newcomer and refugees seniors, Francophone seniors, LGBTQ+ seniors, seniors with disabilities, rural and isolated seniors and senior caregivers.

The programs have been connected with $380,000 in funding through the Federal Government’s New Horizons for Seniors program, and HelpAge Canada. The investment adds to the three programs United Way supported in the first weeks of the COVID-19 crisis.

“When we started physical distancing, we learned that many of our seniors were not eating,” says Kelly Dumas, Executive Director of the Rural Ottawa South Support Services.

“They were afraid to go grocery shopping, and they didn’t have anyone to assist them. With the support of the United Way, we’re able to provide three nutritious meals each week and basic necessities like bread and eggs, and milk.”

United Way East Ontario President and CEO Michael Allen says “our collaboration with this network has positioned us well to respond to these needs with our investment, but also with advocacy, partnership and creative problem-solving so no one feels invisible during this time.”

For more information about the United Way East Ontario's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the agency's website.