Uniqlo opens first store in Ottawa

Hundreds of shoppers lined up on Friday morning to celebrate the arrival of Uniqlo in Ottawa.

The Japanese retailer officially opened its 15,000-square-foot store on the third floor of the Rideau Centre.

Arianna Amendola of Ottawa was the first customer into the Uniqlo store in Ottawa.

"I got here at 8, so I thought there might be some competition," Amendola said.

"Uniqlo is known for having really high quality basic goods, good price, and it holds the test of time."

The grand opening included a Oto-Wa Taiko performance and free ice cream for the first 200 customers from Moo Shu Ice Cream.

"I'm very excited, slightly nervious," Uniqlo assistant store manager Bella Aprilia said just before the store opened.

'It's been a while that we've been wanting to open in Ottawa. We offer LiveWear for men's, women's and children's clothing."

Uniqlo is a clothing apparel company, originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer, according to the company's website.

Amendola has shopped at Uniqlo stores in Vancouver and Toronto.

"Now I don’t have to go so far to get my favourites."

Uniqlo has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 15 stores in Canada. The company opened its first Canadian store in Toronto's Eaton Centre in 2016.

Uniqlo partners with Ottawa Art Gallery

Uniqlo is partnering with the Ottawa Art Gallery to support local arts community.

The retailer is the official sponsor of the OAG this summer, with compliment gallery admission and hosting a series of new Art + Yoga sessions.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming