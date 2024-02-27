Unions call on government to extend compensation for public servants over Phoenix pay system
Unions representing federal public sector workers gathered on the eighth anniversary of the launch of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system and called on the government to provide additional damages for workers.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), made the comments on Tuesday, as the number of unresolved pay problems continue to pile up.
"Unfortunately, eight years into the pay fiasco, there is nothing to celebrate," said Public Service Alliance of Canada's President Chris Aylward.
"There hasn’t been a single pay period without issues. Workers are still facing constant stress and anxiety."
The Phoenix system launched in 2016. The goal was to save money by consolidating pay systems from more than 45 different government departments. It has since cost the government more than $2 billion to fix.
Since its launch, it has caused hundreds of thousands of compensation problems for federal government workers, who have been underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all.
In 2019 and 2020, the Government of Canada and a number of public service unions finalized an agreement to compensate employees, current and former, who were paid through the Phoenix pay system.
In an agreement with PSAC in 2020, general damages included compensation for "stress, aggravation, pain and suffering" and for the late implementation of the 2014 collective agreements. The compensation was a lump-sum payment of up to $1,000 for fiscal year 2016 to 2017 and up to $500 for each of the following three fiscal years, according to the federal government.
Unions did not specify what amount of compensation they were looking for and said monetary damages would be specific to each bargaining unit.
"The Phoenix pay system marks one of the most expensive and harmful pay system modernization failures in the history of the Canadian federal government,” said Nathan Prier, the president of CAPE, in a press release.
"Federal public sector workers deserve better than having their contracts broken on a biweekly basis for eight years. We will not rest until all workers fully compensated and this issue is resolved once and for all."
In addition, the unions are calling on the government to hire more compensation advisors and for them to receive proper training.
According to the federal government, there were 444,000 pay centre transactions ready to be processed as of Jan. 31, nearly half of which were received more than one year prior. The government processed 194,000 transactions between Dec. 21, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024 and received 191,000 new ones.
"The number of transactions received at the Pay Centre has steadily increased since 2021. This increase, along with the high complexity of outstanding transactions that remain, have limited our ability to reduce the number of transactions outside service standards," says a statement on Public Services and Procurement Canada's website.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New report suggests Canadian households are turning to 'creative solutions' to get into housing market
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
N.S. woman found dead, three-year-old boy still missing
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area has been found dead, police say.
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
Prince William pulls out of memorial service for his godfather because of 'personal matter'
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Five things to know about Canada's proposed law to guard against online harms
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans
Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada
From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.
Paparazzo accuses Taylor Swift's dad of punching him in the face on Sydney waterfront
A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. woman found dead, three-year-old boy still missing
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area has been found dead, police say.
-
Special weather statements issued in parts of N.S., N.B.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across most of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ahead of a mid-week storm.
-
Man facing attempted murder, aggravated assault charges: N.S. RCMP
A 41-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident at Paqtnkek First Nation last week.
Toronto
-
New report suggests Canadian households are turning to 'creative solutions' to get into housing market
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
-
Ontario will not give Toronto more money for FIFA World Cup
The Ontario government has said they will not be providing Toronto with more funding as the cost for hosting the FIFA World Cup continues to rise.
-
'Small details make a big difference:' Police appeal for info in Toronto double homicide
Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal's English school boards are closing for the solar eclipse on April 8
The Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfred Laurier and English Montreal school boards are rescheduling their pedagogical days so kids can stay home for the solar eclipse on April 8, citing safety concerns.
-
What to do if you have travel issues when flying
A new guide by the Canadian Automobile Association hopes to help air travellers figure out what to do if they encounter any problems.
-
Strep throat bug also causes flesh-eating disease, but why is a 'random game': Montreal doctor
An infectious disease physician says that when someone is infected with group A streptococcus bacteria, it's 'kind of a random game' what comes next.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter's health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
London
-
Fatal crash in Aylmer knocks out power
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
-
Three people rescued from Sarnia apartment fire
According to Sarnia police, the road was closed in both directions for about five hours, reopening around 2 a.m.
-
Bayfield man charged following traffic stop in London
A traffic stop of a suspected impaired driver has led to several charges for a 44 year-old man from Bayfield, Ont. Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle speeding on Thompson Road.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba couples open the barn doors for AirBnb seekers
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
-
Extreme weather, poor driving conditions force school closures around Manitoba
A number of schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday as the mild weather comes to an end and a blast of winter weather arrives.
-
'Terrifying': Daycares discovering needles, weapons in Central Park
Inner city daycares that don't have their own outdoor space, rely on Winnipeg’s Central Park, so children can get out and play, but there are real risks in the park.
Kitchener
-
Gas mixed with windshield washer fluid causes vehicles to break down: fuel analysis company
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Man wearing ski mask and waving water gun outside bank arrested: GPS
Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wearing a ski mask and waving a water gun outside a downtown bank.
Calgary
-
2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games begin in Calgary with torch run, opening ceremony
More than 4,000 visitors are in Calgary for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
-
'Just devastating': Over-capacity schools creating problems for Calgary families
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
-
Lethbridge boy, 14, facing child pornography, weapons charges in connection with online extremist activity: police
A 14-year-old boy in Lethbridge is facing a number of charges, including making and distributing child pornography, connected to the work of an online extremist group.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquest hears last words of mass killer Myles Sanderson
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
-
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
-
Saskatoon digs out after winter storm
With less than a month until the official start of spring, Saskatoon residents are digging out after a heavy winter storm that swept across much of west-central Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell settles in
The cold air is sticking around right through the coming weekend.
-
Draisaitl, Bouchard help Oilers beat Kings 4-2 to snap three-game skid
Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid.
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
'Impossible to stay afloat': Vancouver restaurant closed for 3 days over capacity infraction
A Vancouver restaurant that closed for three days after having its liquor licence temporarily suspended says establishments in the province are struggling to stay afloat.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, 5 cm expected
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with a wintry mix heralding a sloppy evening commute for Metro Vancouver.
-
Peek inside Seth Rogen's $2.3M penthouse up for sale in Vancouver
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
Regina
-
Legal challenge against Sask. pronoun policy halted, government to file appeal
Arguments surrounding the constitutional challenge against Saskatchewan’s pronoun policy have been halted – due to an impending appeal from the provincial government.
-
Sask. teachers now have job action planned for all 5 school days this week
With the announcement of a one-day withdrawal of noon-hour supervision for more school divisions on Friday, Saskatchewan teachers now have job action planned for all five school days this week.
-
Sask. inquest hears last words of mass killer Myles Sanderson
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'