'Unforseen maintenance' leaves westbound elevator at Lincoln Fields Station out of service, here's OC Transpo's alternate plan

OC Transpo says the westbound elevator at Lincoln Fields Station is expected to be out of service for a few days, citing "unforeseen maintenance."

The transit service is asking riders requiring the use of an elevator to access the eastbound Transitway, local platform or Carling Avenue to board route 97 Bayshore at stop 1B.

It says this will allow riders "to immediately arrive on the local platform, or remain on the bus for Carling Avenue."

Meanwhile, to access the eastbound Transitway, transit users are advised to use the pedestrian crosswalk from the local platform.

You can also call 613-560-5000 or press the free "Info" button on any Bell telephone in the station for travel planning assistance.