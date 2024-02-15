'Unforseen maintenance' leaves westbound elevator at Lincoln Fields Station out of service, here's OC Transpo's alternate plan
OC Transpo says the westbound elevator at Lincoln Fields Station is expected to be out of service for a few days, citing "unforeseen maintenance."
The transit service is asking riders requiring the use of an elevator to access the eastbound Transitway, local platform or Carling Avenue to board route 97 Bayshore at stop 1B.
It says this will allow riders "to immediately arrive on the local platform, or remain on the bus for Carling Avenue."
Meanwhile, to access the eastbound Transitway, transit users are advised to use the pedestrian crosswalk from the local platform.
You can also call 613-560-5000 or press the free "Info" button on any Bell telephone in the station for travel planning assistance.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal
One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were injured in an "armed attack" at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning. A source told CTV News the victims had been stabbed.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute among several people, police say
Authorities in Kansas City said Thursday that the mass shooting that unfolded amid throngs of people at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.
Canada working to raise defence spending, NATO warns 'never take peace for granted'
Canada’s defence minister says the government is on a 'positive, upward trajectory' in defence funding, but stopped short of saying when it would reach its NATO commitment of spending two per cent of its GDP. When asked to confirm if Canada was among the 18 countries expected to meet its NATO targets, Blair said “not yet.”
Caught at U.S.-Canada border with pythons in his pants, N.Y. man fined and sentenced to probation
A New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation and fined $6,745, federal prosecutors said.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Poilievre says he would 'cut wasteful foreign aid,' work towards NATO spending target
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging that a future government would cut what he calls 'wasteful foreign aid' and would not allow funding to go to 'dictators, terrorists and multi-national bureaucracies.'
London police asked to explain why 254 sex-assault reports didn't lead to charges
The oversight body for a southwestern Ontario police service under scrutiny for its handling of a high-profile sexual-assault investigation asked the force Wednesday to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports it received last year did not lead to charges.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
-
LIVE UPDATES: Snow storm could make for messy commute in GTA
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
-
Jewish Public Library reverses decision, puts Montreal author's books back on shelf
The Jewish Public Library has reversed its decision to remove a Montreal author’s books from its shelves over controversial social media posts. Elise Gravel’s books were temporarily removed from display, and only available on request. They are now available.
-
Excessive restraints, deviations from protocol at Lakeshore Hospital ER: ombudsperson
Quebec's ombudsperson is intervening after receiving 'several reports of negligence in the quality of care and services provided by Lakeshore General Hospital emergency staff.'
Northern Ontario
-
-
Police say Sault suspect went on mini-crime spree
A 31-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with numerous offences related to incidents beginning Feb. 5 and ending Feb. 14.
-
SUV driver killed in Highway 144 crash with commercial vehicle
A northern Ontario man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and SUV on Highway 144 on Wednesday in the Cartier area north of Sudbury, police say.
London
-
Jackknifed tractor trailer closes down section of Highway 402
A section of Highway 402 is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon.
-
'I saw a dark smoke cloud': Witness recounts Wharncliffe Road fire
A quick-moving house fire shut down one of London’s busiest thoroughfares at the height of the morning rush hour on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau and Kinew announce $633M investment to help improve Manitoba's health-care system
The Government of Canada is investing more than $633 million to help improve Manitoba’s health-care system, including bringing in more doctors and cutting down wait times.
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
'We're not safe anymore': Mother of Winnipeg homicide victim calls for change to justice system
The mother of a man who was killed during a robbery at a Winnipeg beer vendor is speaking out, saying she has lost faith in the justice system.
Kitchener
-
How much snow we can expect Thursday
Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.
-
Third arrest made in Kitchener store robbery
A third youth has been charged for an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
-
Two youths arrested in multiple attempted armed vehicle robberies in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police arrested two youths in relation to multiple attempted vehicle armed robberies in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
Cast of 'Scream' to reunite at Calgary Expo
Calgary Expo has become famous for its cast reunions, and the 2024 edition will be no exception, when the Expo hosts the first-ever Canadian reunion of the cast of Scream.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
Teachers in the Prince Albert and North Battleford regions are heading back to the picket lines on Friday, after bargaining talks stalled again on Monday.
-
Sask. brothers recount nightmare finding adequate care for ailing mother
Paxton Francis never imagined he'd be at the centre of a battle ensuring his ailing mother receives the best care possible during her nearly five months in hospital.
-
Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route
Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.
Edmonton
-
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Armed man at large arrested on Sunchild First Nation: ALERT
An alleged gang member wanted on multiple warrants was arrested on the Sunchild First Nation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wine grapes facing up to 99% production drop due to January cold snap
A new report says British Columbia's wine industry is anticipating "catastrophic crop losses" of up to 99 per cent of typical grape production due to January's intense cold snap.
-
B.C. naturopaths call on province to allow them to prescribe safer supply drugs
Naturopaths in B.C. are calling on the provincial government to expand their prescription capabilities to safer supply drugs, with dozens enrolling in online training with an addiction support program.
-
Victoria police misconduct fuels appeal for convicted drug dealer
A man who trafficked drugs in Victoria is trying to overturn his conviction by arguing the police officer who was a key witness at his trial cannot be trusted.
Regina
-
-
Woman charged after vehicle crashes into Regina home
Regina police say a woman has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a house in the city’s north end Wednesday night.
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.