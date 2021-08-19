ALMONTE, ONT. -- At Joe’s Italian Kitchen in Almonte, Ont., they consider themselves lucky to be open seven days a week.

"We are understaffed in all our restaurants right now," says owner Joe Price, referring to his other locations in Ottawa and Carp, but a staff shortage at his restaurant location in the capital is now affecting their hours of operation.

"We’re closed Mondays there and I’d love to be open Mondays but I just can’t get the staff to do it. So the ones that are there are working really hard."

Situations like this are common in restaurants across Canada as they still try to bounce back from the pandemic.

That’s led to Restaurants Canada calling on the federal government to step in with funding directed specifically to the restaurant industry; solutions such as wage and rent subsidies and labour development programs to address staff shortages.

"There are some challenges as far as that stability and predictability, concern about their health, and the close contact," says Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada’s Vice President in Western Canada, identifying reasons why employees are not choosing not to work in restaurants at this time.

"We’ve had a lot of our staff look elsewhere for other career opportunities and job opportunities," adds von Schellwitz.

"I think there’s still government subsidies that people are getting that is part of the reason," speculates Price as to why his restaurants didn’t see an influx of resumes when they reopened. "The other thing is that maybe people are afraid of that fourth wave still."

Research by Restaurants Canada says 83 per cent of locally owned eateries across Canada need assistance such as wage subsidies to continue until at least the summer boom ends. Von Schellwitz adds they’re predicting most establishments won’t return to pre-pandemic sales levels until 2023.

"Pent-up demand (by customers) goes through the system, and many of our members are worried about what’s going to happen as we get closer to those winter months."

As for Price, it’s a handful of hires that could make the difference.

"We just can’t seem to get over the hump in Ottawa to hire three or four more people to get us open seven days a week, but we’d like to be for sure."