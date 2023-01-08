Unclear if LRT will return to full service in time for Monday
LRT service in Ottawa remains partially disrupted Sunday as crews work to repair damaged overhead power cables and eventually remove four immobilized trains, but full service might not be ready in time for Monday.
Trains have been stuck in the area of Hurdman Station since Wednesday night’s freezing rainstorm. An attempt to clear ice on Friday resulted in damage to the overhead catenary system that powers the train (the OCS) and a train that was sent to remove one of the other stuck trains on Saturday damaged the wires again, causing it to become stuck.
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent" Sunday morning, the city's director of transit service delivery and rail operations, Troy Charter, said the focus is to get back to full service as quickly as possible, but it might not be done Sunday.
"We need to make sure that it's done safely and when we do return to service, that it'll be a reliable service as well," he said. "The focus is to get back to service as quickly as possible, but it is likely, it is possible that this will continue into Monday, for sure."
The western loop of the system is running between Tunney’s Pasture and uOttawa stations. In the east, trains are running between Blair and Tremblay. The R1 bus is replacing service between Rideau and St. Laurent stations.
Charter, said Saturday that keeping sustained R1 bus service into the workweek would likely lead to route cancellations and delays across other parts of the bus network.
“Our commitment is to continue to provide R1 with as frequent a service as possible, but I do need to be 100 per cent transparent and honest in this regard, we do know that there will likely be other impacts to increasing cancellations in other parts of the system,” he said in an interview. “The teams are working through that to try to minimize those impacts. And we’re going to continue to work through this all weekend.”
There is no confirmed timeline for a return to full service.
In a memo Saturday night, transit services GM Renée Amilcar said crews inspected the entire 2.8 km of the OCS on one track and found no additional damage. A followup sweep was scheduled for the morning before a new attempt would be made to free stuck trains on track 1.
Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) is inspecting the remaining portion of the OCS on track 2 and completing repairs. The trains that are stuck on track 2 will be removed after those repairs are complete, she said.
“Should circumstances change or if any step in the plan is unsuccessful, we will take immediate steps to inform Council and to inform our customers via a media availability, as this will have a significant impact on Monday’s service,” Amilcar wrote.
In an update Sunday, Amilcar said RTM’s work is on schedule.
"I will provide an update later today on the progress made on the four steps of our plan," she said.
The four steps as outline Saturday are:
- RTM crews are on schedule to complete their thorough inspection of a 2.8 km section of the OCS on one of the two tracks by (Saturday night). So far, the inspection has revealed no additional damage to the OCS. Our Transit Engineering team and independent experts are engaged and will confirm the recommendations from the inspections.
- Early (Sunday) morning, crews will perform a follow-up sweep of the inspected section of the line before attempting recovery of the immobilized trains on track 1.
- Sunday service is expected to be the same as Saturday service, with loops operating between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and from Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west, and with R1 service running between St. Laurent and Rideau Stations.
- During the day (Sunday) and into the evening, RTM will perform a thorough inspection of the remaining sections of OCS, on Track 2, as well as completing repairs to the section of the OCS that was damaged earlier today. Once those inspections are complete, the remaining immobilized trains will be removed from the line.
