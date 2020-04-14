OTTAWA -- Frontline health care workers and emergency personnel can save at the pumps until Friday.

Ultramar and Pioneer Energy are offering $10 off every fill-up, minimum of 20 litres, to all hospital personnel, paramedics, police and firefighters.

All hospital and emergency service workers must show valid ID when filling up at the pumps.

Ultramar told CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday that the offer is also extended to personal support workers.

Both companies started the offer in late March.

Ultramar says the offer is not applicable at the Couche-Tard or Circle K Ultramar sites.

Meantime, Costco is allowing priority access to its warehouses for Costco members who are health care workers and first responders.

Health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who present a Costco membership card and official identification will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.