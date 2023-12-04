'Ultra low-cost' Lynx Air coming to Ottawa this spring
A new budget option for travellers is coming to Ottawa, with Lynx Air announcing new flights from Ottawa starting next spring.
The Calgary-based company said in a press release Monday that it will be operating flights between Ottawa International Airport to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) starting in May 2024.
The fares start at $79 for a one-way ticket, including taxes.
"We are delighted to be adding Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to the Lynx Air network as we ramp up our summer 2024 schedule. While Ottawa is a beautiful destination to visit at any time of the year, Lynx is proud to be the only low-cost carrier currently servicing this market domestically from Calgary and Vancouver," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx in the release.
The Ottawa – Vancouver route with operate as a "through flight" with a short stop in Calgary, but no need to deplane. It will operate as a single route under one boarding pass with baggage transferred to the final destination.
Starting May 17, 2024 each route will operate eight flights a week, leaving and returning on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
"YOW is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Lynx Air, recognizing the crucial role affordable air travel plays in connecting the Ottawa-Gatineau community and catering to the diverse needs of both residents and visitors," said Mark Laroche, president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority in the release.
The 'ultra-low cost' airline launched under the name Lynx in 2022 and serves destinations across Canada and the United States. Ottawa is the airline's 19th destination.
The airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off of domestic fares with the promo code OTTAWA running through Dec. 5.
