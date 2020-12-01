OTTAWA -- Welcome to the Ultimate Christmas Shop! The push to support local this holiday season continues and there are tons of great shops in Ottawa and around the region offering great gift ideas. Every night on CTV News at Five and Six until Christmas, we'll be featuring some of those shops. It's impossible to get to all of them, so we've created this extensive list, sorted by area.

This list is always being updated. If you have suggestions, you can leave them here.

Centretown

Boogie and Birdie

256 Elgin St.

Jewelery, accessories, home decor, ornaments

The Gifted Type

254 Elgin St.

Puzzles, fun holiday cards, books

Glebe

Vertigo Records

1208 Bank St.

Vinyl, CDs, turntables

Alta Vista

Tag Along Toys