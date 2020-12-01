Advertisement
Ultimate Christmas Shop: Supporting local this holiday season
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 4:22PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 1, 2020 5:00PM EST
OTTAWA -- Welcome to the Ultimate Christmas Shop! The push to support local this holiday season continues and there are tons of great shops in Ottawa and around the region offering great gift ideas. Every night on CTV News at Five and Six until Christmas, we'll be featuring some of those shops. It's impossible to get to all of them, so we've created this extensive list, sorted by area.
This list is always being updated. If you have suggestions, you can leave them here.
Centretown
- 256 Elgin St.
- Jewelery, accessories, home decor, ornaments
- 254 Elgin St.
- Puzzles, fun holiday cards, books
Glebe
- 1208 Bank St.
- Vinyl, CDs, turntables
Alta Vista
- 1500 Bank St.
- Toys, games, puzzles