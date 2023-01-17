Ukrainian refugee sees hockey dream come true as he skates with Ottawa 67's

Andriy Maslov with Evan Brownrigg, Ottawa 67’s Player Development Coach. Maslov, 44, has never played hockey before. The Ukrainian refugee got a chance to play with the Ottawa 67's Jan. 16, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Andriy Maslov with Evan Brownrigg, Ottawa 67’s Player Development Coach. Maslov, 44, has never played hockey before. The Ukrainian refugee got a chance to play with the Ottawa 67's Jan. 16, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

