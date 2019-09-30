

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Upper Canada District School Board is cancelling field trips and sporting events due to a work-to-rule campaign by school support staff.

CUPE’s 55,000 education workers kicked off a work-to-rule campaign today after weekend contract talks with the Ontario Government failed to reach a deal.

There are CUPE education workers in 63 school boards across the province.

In a statement, the Upper Canada District School Board says schools will be open and classes will proceed as scheduled today. But the board says “to ensure the safety and proper supervision of students, all field strips, sporting events and after school extra-curricular activities will be postponed.”

CUPE represents several UCDSB employee groups, including educational assistants, early childhood educators, custodial/maintenance staff, clerical staff, library workers and information technology staff.

CUPE represents staff at three Ottawa school boards: The Ottawa Catholic School Board, and the French Public and Catholic School Boards.

For the Ottawa Catholic School Board, CUPE represents educational assistants, early childhood educators, sign language interpreters, clerical staff, developmental education staff and office administrators.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it does not have any CUPE bargaining units.