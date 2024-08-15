Uber launches new special discount program for students in Ottawa and across Canada

Students at Algonquin College, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa can score some savings with Uber before heading back to school this fall.

Uber has announced the launch of "Uber One for Students" in Canada, a special discounted version of the Uber One membership program.

For a monthly fee, students can earn five per cent cashback on eligible rides, enjoy a $0 delivery fee on eligible food and groceries, and receive five per cent off eligible deliveries and pickup orders. Uber One for Students also features exclusives including special offers and promotions.

"Whether they’re heading to an early-morning lecture or fuelling a late-night study session, postsecondary students can now enjoy significant savings on rides and Uber Eats deliveries within their campus communities and wherever Uber and Uber Eats are available," Uber said in the statement.

Students who have never used Uber One can try Uber One for Students for free for the first four weeks. A membership for Uber One for Students costs $4.99 per month, 50 per cent off the regular price.

Uber One for Students members will only ride with top-rated drivers, according to Uber.

Uber says it has partnered with SheerID to verify eligibility for Uber One for Students.