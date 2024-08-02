U.S. boat operator facing charges after hidden gun seized onboard west of Brockville, Ont.

A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say the boat was stopped around 3 p.m. along the St. Lawrence River for a check of safety equipment. That was when police found and seized a loaded 9mm handgun and two magazines with ammunition, police say.

Officers then brought the citizen to the Canada Border Services Agency to launch the required investigation.

As a result, the operator was charged with carrying a hidden weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized importing or exporting.

The operator was later released and returned to the U.S.

The OPP is reminding people to make sure they are aware of the local and federal regulations governing the possession of firearms, especially when visiting another province or country.