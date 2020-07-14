OTTAWA -- A typical summer day is in the forecast for Ottawa today, with seasonal temperatures and a chance of showers.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27C, with the humidex it will feel like 31.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Clearing overnight. Low 16C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 28C, with the humidex it will feel like 32.

The forecast for Thursday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers. High 25C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Friday with a chance of showers. High 30C.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud both days, with highs in the low 30s.