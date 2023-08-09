Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicide

Two youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.

Ottawa police say the body of Hussein Hamam, 17, of Ottawa was discovered after a fire in a home on Booth Street on July 17.

The property suffered extensive damage in the fire.

On Wednesday, police announced two youths are facing charges of manslaughter, arson causing bodily harm and possession of incendiary material.

The suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

"The Homicide Unit wishes to thank the public for its assistance in this investigation," police said in a statement.

"Homicide investigations are often complex and challenging, and the assistance of the community is necessary."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.