Two youths charged following assault in Stittsville park

Two young people are facing charges in connection with an assault in a Stittsville park.

Ottawa police have been investigating a violent incident at Wyldewood Park on Wintergreen Drive, which occurred June 9. People were fighting in the park and one person suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Police announced Tuesday that two youths are facing charges of assault and theft.

The cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they believe other people were involved in the fight and are continuing to ask for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police’s West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.