

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after two workers were reportedly injured in the LRT tunnel beneath Rideau Street Wednesday night.

The workers' injuries are described as minor.

The Ministry says, in a statement, "It was reported, but not confirmed, that two workers sustained minor injuries after two pieces of equipment were involved in a collision."

Two requirements for documentation and to not disturb the scene were issued. The Ministry also issued an order to the Rideau Transit Group for two-way communication devices and another order to stop work until the first order has been complied with.

In an email to CTV News, RTG says "an incident" happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, involving two pieces of track equipment. The equipment was damaged and the two workers were given medical attention " a precautionary measure."

RTG says it will investigate in collaboration with the ministry to ensure all necessary precautions are taken to ensure workers are safe.

The investigation is ongoing.