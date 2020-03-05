Two women treated by paramedics following Vanier fire
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 8:14AM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:41AM EST
Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto
OTTAWA -- Two women were treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning fire in Vanier.
The fire broke out in a two-storey triplex on Dieppe Street just before 7:30 a.m.
Paramedics say two people were transported to hospital in stable condition.
Ottawa Fire has released no details about the cause of the fire, or the extent of the damage.
Four people living in the home have been displaced.