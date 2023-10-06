Two weeks left to claim winning $1M lottery ticket sold in Ottawa
If you bought a lottery ticket almost a year ago, you should check and make sure you still have it, because you could be sitting on a million dollars.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a $1 million winning ticket from the Oct. 21, 2022 Lotto Max draw was sold in Ottawa. It has yet to be claimed.
The winning selection for this prize was 05 – 07 – 21 – 24 – 26 – 29 – 49.
If you believe you bought the winning ticket, or lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.
"OLG makes sure the right prizes are paid to the right people every time," a news release said. "Our prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid."
Winners have one year to claim their prizes. If the prize is not claimed, it returns to the general prize pool.
Earlier this year, OLG announced that a ticket worth $70 million went unclaimed after a year. It took several weeks for OLG to go through all of the people who said they had the ticket before ultimately declaring it void when the actual rightful owner was never found.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
