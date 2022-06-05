Two weeks after storm, 37 Hydro Ottawa customers left to reconnect

Hydro Ottawa says there are just over three dozen customers in the city who remain without power, two weeks after the May 21 derecho storm.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, a Hydro Ottawa spokesperson said those 37 customers who were still out of power as of 12:45 p.m. include some related to planned jobs as part of our storm clean up work.

There is an outage on McArton Road near Upper Dwyer Hill Road affecting 11 customers at around 3:30 p.m.

The storm knocked power out to 180,000 people at the height of the storm on May 21. The deadly line of thunderstorms killed 10 people across the province. Hydro Ottawa said the bulk of the power grid had been repaired last week, and the utility company has continued to work to bring the number of outages down to zero.

Hydro Ottawa says planned outages are sometimes necessary to make repairs or to remove debris, branches or trees, and then safely restore power to everyone in that area.

The cost of the cleanup for Hydro Ottawa alone is estimated at $25-$30 million. Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will cover the city of Ottawa’s expenses.

City crews continue to collect debris from fallen trees. City officials say it will take several passes to get everything.