    • Two-vehicle collision seriously injures woman in south Ottawa

    Ottawa Paramedic Service says one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in south Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

    Paramedics say they received a call at 2:40 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Albion and Leitrim roads.

    The adult woman is in stable condition, paramedics add.

    The Ottawa Police Service said southbound Albion Road at Leitrim road were reduced to one lane due to the collision.

    Police asked people to avoid the area while officers were directing traffic.

    The roads have since re-opened, police said in an update on X. 

